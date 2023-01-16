Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 4, 2023 that NUTEX HEALTH CEO TO BE A PANEL SPEAKER AT THE 2023 McDERMOTT AND EY HEALTHCARE MEETING IN SAN FRANCISCO.

NUTEX MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL ALSO BE PRESENTING AT THE 41st ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 12, 2023.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that Tom Vo, M.D., MBA (CEO and Chairman) will be a panel speaker at the McDermott and EY Meeting on January 10, 2023 at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The Panel is titled: Hospital and Health System Innovation and Transformation.

A sum of 723856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.88M shares. Nutex Health Inc. shares reached a high of $1.755 and dropped to a low of $1.63 until finishing in the latest session at $1.71.

The one-year NUTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.0. The average equity rating for NUTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUTX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NUTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5661, while it was recorded at 1.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8571 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutex Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.98 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 1.30% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,638,440, which is approximately -1.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 818,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in NUTX stocks shares; and ERGOTELES LLC, currently with $1.4 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly 99.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutex Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 2,397,716 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,681,135 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,947,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,025,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,516,551 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 449,768 shares during the same period.