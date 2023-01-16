Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] Is Currently 0.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: NWBI] gained 0.35% or 0.05 points to close at $14.34 with a heavy trading volume of 550814 shares. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the “Company”), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

It opened the trading session at $14.20, the shares rose to $14.40 and dropped to $14.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWBI points out that the company has recorded 13.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 696.89K shares, NWBI reached to a volume of 550814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWBI shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NWBI stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NWBI shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northwest Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for NWBI stock

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, NWBI shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.71 for the last 200 days.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northwest Bancshares Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 67.90% of NWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,628,521, which is approximately 0.572% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,374,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.12 million in NWBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $125.79 million in NWBI stock with ownership of nearly 2.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:NWBI] by around 2,969,868 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,770,837 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 76,974,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,715,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWBI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,470 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 571,167 shares during the same period.