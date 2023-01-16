Needham lifts ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.88. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Axerve Partners With ACI Worldwide to Help eCommerce Businesses Grow Revenues in the U.K.

Axerve’s Payment Orchestra™ will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce to enhance the payments experience for merchants, increase cart conversion rates and boost sales.

ACI Secure eCommerce offers payments orchestration and fraud prevention services to eCommerce merchants — helping them to increase conversion rates and revenues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 521170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for ACIW stock reached $3.03 billion, with 113.81 million shares outstanding and 111.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ACIW reached a trading volume of 521170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ACIW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ACIW stock performed recently?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.41 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +44.11. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

There are presently around $2,967 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,744,451, which is approximately 3.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,186,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.69 million in ACIW stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $170.05 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly 24.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 9,821,881 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,047,713 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 91,519,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,388,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,339 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,243 shares during the same period.