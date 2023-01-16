National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE: NNN] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $47.88 during the day while it closed the day at $47.56. The company report on January 13, 2023 that NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 DIVIDEND TAX STATUS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), a real estate investment trust, announced today that 99.8301% of the dividends paid to common shareholders in 2022 are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below.

National Retail Properties Inc. stock has also gained 2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNN stock has inclined by 21.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.26% and gained 3.93% year-on date.

The market cap for NNN stock reached $8.59 billion, with 178.73 million shares outstanding and 177.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, NNN reached a trading volume of 745376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $47.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for National Retail Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $42 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for National Retail Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Retail Properties Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NNN stock trade performance evaluation

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, NNN shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.57, while it was recorded at 47.10 for the last single week of trading, and 44.33 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Retail Properties Inc. go to 9.79%.

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,481 million, or 92.10% of NNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,420,310, which is approximately 1.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,546,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.61 million in NNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $918.54 million in NNN stock with ownership of nearly -0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE:NNN] by around 10,252,549 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 12,283,021 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 134,763,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,298,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,367,987 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,103,596 shares during the same period.