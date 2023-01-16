Morgan Stanley slashes price target on FMC Corporation [FMC] – find out why.

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] jumped around 0.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $129.97 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that FMC recognized by CDP for leadership in climate action and water stewardship.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) FMC has been recognized by CDP, the gold standard of environmental reporting, as a leader in environmental sustainability, earning an A- for climate change and water security. The scores reflect FMC’s ambitious environmental goals as well as the company’s transparency and management of climate-related risks.

FMC Corporation stock is now 4.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FMC Stock saw the intraday high of $130.06 and lowest of $127.795 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.99, which means current price is +8.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 798.66K shares, FMC reached a trading volume of 550050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FMC Corporation [FMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $141.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $132 to $149. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for FMC Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 111.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FMC stock performed recently?

FMC Corporation [FMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, FMC shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.72, while it was recorded at 129.71 for the last single week of trading, and 118.09 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.63. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for FMC Corporation [FMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 9.06%.

Insider trade positions for FMC Corporation [FMC]

There are presently around $14,590 million, or 92.80% of FMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,253,322, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,561,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in FMC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.19 billion in FMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FMC Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC] by around 6,766,795 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 4,674,494 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 100,814,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,255,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699,250 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 669,036 shares during the same period.