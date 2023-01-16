MoffettNathanson lifts Samsara Inc. [IOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.23%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience.

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/.

Over the last 12 months, IOT stock dropped by -51.47%. The one-year Samsara Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.19. The average equity rating for IOT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.00 billion, with 516.55 million shares outstanding and 106.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, IOT stock reached a trading volume of 751010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Samsara Inc. [IOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $27 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on IOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

IOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Samsara Inc. [IOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, IOT shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 11.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Samsara Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc. [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.25 and a Gross Margin at +70.94. Samsara Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.93.

Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Samsara Inc. [IOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,611 million, or 71.60% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 47,428,587, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,636,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.72 million in IOT stocks shares; and WARBURG PINCUS LLC, currently with $85.04 million in IOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Samsara Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Samsara Inc. [NYSE:IOT] by around 22,976,947 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 9,378,137 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 101,786,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,142,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,259,569 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,068,036 shares during the same period.