McKesson Corporation [MCK] moved up 0.25: Why It’s Important

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on December 28, 2022 that McKesson Corporation Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

A sum of 701807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. McKesson Corporation shares reached a high of $384.24 and dropped to a low of $379.60 until finishing in the latest session at $381.81.

The one-year MCK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.62. The average equity rating for MCK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $422.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $343 to $378, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MCK Stock Performance Analysis:

McKesson Corporation [MCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 378.02, while it was recorded at 381.62 for the last single week of trading, and 347.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McKesson Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.79. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MCK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 10.54%.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,307 million, or 89.30% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,195,595, which is approximately -0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,204,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -0.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 7,716,610 shares. Additionally, 571 investors decreased positions by around 10,419,377 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 103,147,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,283,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,358 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,372 shares during the same period.