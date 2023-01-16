Market cap of Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] reaches 110.60M – now what?

Trilogy Metals Inc. [AMEX: TMQ] closed the trading session at $0.60 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.57, while the highest price level was $0.62. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Trilogy Metals Announces First Results of the 2022 Arctic Drill Program at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Multiple Intercepts of High-Grade Copper, Zinc and Silver Mineralization, including 9.63 Meters with a Copper Equivalent Grade of 6.78% and 5.55 Meters with a Copper Equivalent Grade of 7.81%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) (“Trilogy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first set of drilling results from the 2022 summer field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) located in northwestern Alaska. The UKMP includes the Arctic (volcanogenic massive sulphide, or “VMS”) deposit (“Arctic”), the Bornite (carbonate-hosted copper, or “CHC”) deposit (“Bornite”), and prospective mining claims in the surrounding area. The drill program was completed by Ambler Metals LLC (“Ambler Metals”), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (“South32”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.09 percent and weekly performance of 7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 237.33K shares, TMQ reached to a volume of 534982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Trilogy Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Trilogy Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trilogy Metals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

TMQ stock trade performance evaluation

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, TMQ shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5634, while it was recorded at 0.5719 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7376 for the last 200 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Trilogy Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 44.53% of TMQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMQ stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 14,326,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.08% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 9,892,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in TMQ stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $0.69 million in TMQ stock with ownership of nearly -11.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trilogy Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Trilogy Metals Inc. [AMEX:TMQ] by around 72,573 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 914,479 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,055,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,042,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,460 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 109,128 shares during the same period.