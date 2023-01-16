Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 33.98M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] closed the trading session at $6.85 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $6.95. The company report on September 28, 2022 that SOS Limited Reports 2022 Interim Financial Results.

Cryptocurrency mining and hosting services being rolled out in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.92 percent and weekly performance of 98.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.90K shares, SOS reached to a volume of 742538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.86.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.55. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 57.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.81 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.89. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.88.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 36,475, which is approximately 24.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 26,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in SOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $100000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly -26.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 15,517 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 81,555 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 726 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 73,424 shares during the same period.