Market cap of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] reaches 11.53B – now what?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.91%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Rexford Industrial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results, Investment and Capital Markets Activity.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced operating results, investment and capital markets activity for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

“As the nation’s largest pure-play U.S.-focused industrial REIT, Rexford continues to produce outstanding results that reflect the quality of our entrepreneurial team and our differentiated strategy focused exclusively on creating value within infill Southern California, the nation’s highest-demand with lowest-supply industrial market,” stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. “Our high-quality infill portfolio continues to draw diversified tenant demand, enabling our team to execute over 1.3 million square feet of new and renewal leases in the fourth quarter at leasing spreads of 52% on a cash basis and 77% on a GAAP basis. Our proprietary, data-driven acquisition sourcing continues to produce accretive growth opportunities, with $2.4 billion of investments completed for the full year, 90% of which were acquired through off-market or lightly-marketed transactions. Our existing portfolio contains significant embedded growth through the estimated 72% net effective mark-to-market for rental rates on in-place leases and through the 3.3 million square feet of value-add repositioning and redevelopment projects in-process and in our near-term pipeline. Additionally, with an accretive pipeline of over $400 million of new investments under contract or accepted offer, the Company is well-positioned with a low leverage, fortress-like balance sheet to continue delivering long term value creation for our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, REXR stock dropped by -21.17%. The one-year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.04. The average equity rating for REXR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.53 billion, with 194.99 million shares outstanding and 194.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, REXR stock reached a trading volume of 748573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $84, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on REXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 62.79.

REXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.98, while it was recorded at 57.70 for the last single week of trading, and 61.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.86 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18.

REXR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,749 million, or 98.10% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,203,244, which is approximately 3.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,667,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in REXR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $710.86 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly 7.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 20,002,981 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,860,341 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 146,532,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,396,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,552,976 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,358,898 shares during the same period.