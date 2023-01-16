Market cap of Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] reaches 1.35B – now what?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.75%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock for the period from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PGRE stock dropped by -32.42%. The one-year Paramount Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.08. The average equity rating for PGRE stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 224.87 million shares outstanding and 185.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, PGRE stock reached a trading volume of 724032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PGRE shares from 11 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.67.

PGRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $789 million, or 68.60% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,375,371, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,028,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.74 million in PGRE stocks shares; and MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $75.27 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 7,579,603 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,550,558 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 107,776,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,906,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,749 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,721,822 shares during the same period.