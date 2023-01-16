Market cap of Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] reaches 88.12M – now what?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by -2.95 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Roundtable Entertainment and Cinedigm Preparing to ‘Send it’ with the Launch of the GoPro Channel.

GoPro’s Mind-Blowing Sports and Lifestyle Content Available 24/7, Launching Spring 2023.

Multi-platform producer Roundtable Entertainment and premier streaming company Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced a collaboration with GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) to develop the GoPro Channel, with plans to premiere this year.

A sum of 512682 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 618.41K shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $0.50 and dropped to a low of $0.4695 until finishing in the latest session at $0.48.

The one-year CIDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.0. The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4777, while it was recorded at 0.4890 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5654 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +54.58. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46.

Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CIDM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.10% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,968,837, which is approximately 4.556% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,039,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in CIDM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.69 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 874,482 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,330,512 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,063,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,268,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,691 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,167,783 shares during the same period.