Market Analysts see Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.94. The company report on November 22, 2022 that REVOLVE GROUP LAUNCHES FWRD BRAND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM.

Global fashion luxury retailer FWRD, part of the REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), announces the launch of its Brand Ambassador Program, a community-driven extension of the group’s robust influencer marketing strategy.

The FWRD Brand Ambassador program will further inform the company’s connection to and understanding of its customers, brands, and community to build on the incredible success of the REVOLVE Brand Ambassador program, launched in 2021. The program extends the FWRD community to a wide roster of influencers and everyday customers across a variety of social platforms. The program offers commissions, and exclusive incentives including early access to new brands, participation in exclusive Brand Ambassador promotions, and elevated marketing events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 716736 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revolve Group Inc. stands at 4.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.89%.

The market cap for RVLV stock reached $1.74 billion, with 73.33 million shares outstanding and 40.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 716736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on RVLV stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RVLV shares from 59 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 72.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 29.00 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.06.

Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to -1.10%.

There are presently around $1,260 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,148,406, which is approximately 1205.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,109,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.25 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $119.7 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly -14.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 12,683,679 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 7,209,321 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 32,746,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,639,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,458,570 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,801 shares during the same period.