Market Analysts see Hexcel Corporation [HXL] falling to $52. Time to buy?

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE: HXL] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $62.97 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, January 25 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

Hexcel Corporation stock is now 7.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HXL Stock saw the intraday high of $63.69 and lowest of $61.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.82, which means current price is +7.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 524.79K shares, HXL reached a trading volume of 540173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hexcel Corporation [HXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HXL shares is $61.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hexcel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hexcel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $68, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HXL stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HXL shares from 45 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hexcel Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HXL in the course of the last twelve months was 111.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HXL stock performed recently?

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, HXL shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Hexcel Corporation [HXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.08, while it was recorded at 62.32 for the last single week of trading, and 57.03 for the last 200 days.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hexcel Corporation [HXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +18.81. Hexcel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56.

Hexcel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Hexcel Corporation [HXL]

There are presently around $5,236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,546,898, which is approximately -1.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,616,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.63 million in HXL stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $387.93 million in HXL stock with ownership of nearly 58.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hexcel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL] by around 6,829,788 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 5,608,706 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 70,711,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,150,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HXL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,211 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,880 shares during the same period.