Market Analysts see Griffon Corporation [GFF] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF] closed the trading session at $39.57 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.38, while the highest price level was $39.82. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Griffon Corporation Announces Entry Into Cooperation Agreement with Voss Capital.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Voss Capital (“Voss”), which owns approximately 6.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, including the appointment of Travis W. Cocke, Chief Investment Officer of Voss, to Griffon’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Cocke will fill the vacancy resulting from the recent passing of Admiral Robert G. Harrison, who served on Griffon’s Board for eighteen years with distinction. Mr. Cocke will serve as a member of the Board’s Committee on Strategic Considerations and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Ronald J. Kramer, Griffon’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “Voss recognizes that Griffon and its businesses are undervalued by the public markets and the Company is well-positioned to generate compelling value for stockholders. We appreciate that Voss is further demonstrating its conviction and belief in our Company and its commitment to working with us as we continue to execute our previously announced strategic review process.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.56 percent and weekly performance of 9.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.14K shares, GFF reached to a volume of 750576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Griffon Corporation [GFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFF shares is $48.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFF stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Griffon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Griffon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on GFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Griffon Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

GFF stock trade performance evaluation

Griffon Corporation [GFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, GFF shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Griffon Corporation [GFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.14, while it was recorded at 38.95 for the last single week of trading, and 29.95 for the last 200 days.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Griffon Corporation [GFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.42. Griffon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.43.

Griffon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Griffon Corporation [GFF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Griffon Corporation go to 20.41%.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,674 million, or 76.80% of GFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,211,715, which is approximately -3.271% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,819,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.28 million in GFF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $128.41 million in GFF stock with ownership of nearly -0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Griffon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Griffon Corporation [NYSE:GFF] by around 3,351,775 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 3,667,005 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,277,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,295,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFF stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,832 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 397,774 shares during the same period.