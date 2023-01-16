Market Analysts see Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Golden Minerals Company Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN) (TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 and full year 2022. Summary highlights include the following:.

Payable gold production: 2,398 oz Au in Q4 and 11,982 oz Au in FY 2022.

Golden Minerals Company represents 166.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.70 million with the latest information. AUMN stock price has been found in the range of $0.31 to $0.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 431.59K shares, AUMN reached a trading volume of 541545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for AUMN stock

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2675, while it was recorded at 0.3004 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3230 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.04. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.98.

Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 32.30% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,013,346, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,493,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in AUMN stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.78 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly -45.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 1,870,013 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,385,572 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,031,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,286,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,574 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 199,051 shares during the same period.