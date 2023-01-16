Market Analysts see Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 8.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Aspira Women’s Health Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Volume, Preliminary Results in Line with Cash Utilization Guidance, and Other Highlights.

Preliminary testing volume during the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5,643, an increase of 18 % compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Preliminary results consistent with previously provided cash utilization guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 527869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at 12.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.84%.

The market cap for AWH stock reached $59.60 million, with 117.12 million shares outstanding and 69.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.32K shares, AWH reached a trading volume of 527869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has AWH stock performed recently?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.07. With this latest performance, AWH shares gained by 49.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3656, while it was recorded at 0.4507 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5828 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.49 and a Gross Margin at +44.95. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.35.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.70% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,723,130, which is approximately 4.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,569,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in AWH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.52 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 2,865,344 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,112,664 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,712,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,690,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,276 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 709,595 shares during the same period.