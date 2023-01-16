Market Analysts see Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.57 at the close of the session, up 2.30%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of the our website at http://www.arescre.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599. All callers will need to enter access code 057130. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 and to international callers by dialing +44 204 525 0658. For all replays, please reference access code 934675. An archived replay will also be available through March 15, 2023 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock is now 12.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRE Stock saw the intraday high of $11.57 and lowest of $11.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.39, which means current price is +11.14% from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 664.26K shares, ACRE reached a trading volume of 733212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRE shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ACRE shares from 9 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has ACRE stock performed recently?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, ACRE shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation go to 2.29%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

There are presently around $296 million, or 47.40% of ACRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,294,662, which is approximately 8.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,703,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.28 million in ACRE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $22.04 million in ACRE stock with ownership of nearly -2.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE:ACRE] by around 3,430,719 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,161,910 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,949,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,542,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,680 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,220 shares during the same period.