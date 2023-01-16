MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ: MMYT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $27.76 with a heavy trading volume of 527891 shares. The company report on October 21, 2022 that MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on November 01, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $27.64, the shares rose to $28.23 and dropped to $27.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMYT points out that the company has recorded 2.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 281.82K shares, MMYT reached to a volume of 527891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMYT shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMYT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MakeMyTrip Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for MakeMyTrip Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MMYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MakeMyTrip Limited is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, MMYT shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.35, while it was recorded at 27.45 for the last single week of trading, and 28.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.80 and a Gross Margin at +10.79. MakeMyTrip Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

MakeMyTrip Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MakeMyTrip Limited go to 0.90%.

There are presently around $1,170 million, or 69.90% of MMYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMYT stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 6,425,075, which is approximately -1.05% of the company’s market cap and around 85.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 3,732,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.62 million in MMYT stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $91.52 million in MMYT stock with ownership of nearly -22.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MakeMyTrip Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ:MMYT] by around 4,290,429 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,417,136 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,450,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,158,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMYT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,657,136 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 774,861 shares during the same period.