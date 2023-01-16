Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] moved down -8.80: Why It’s Important

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: LYLT] price plunged by -8.80 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Sidoti’s December Small-Cap Virtual Conference.

A sum of 723132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 878.33K shares. Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $2.235 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $1.97.

The one-year LYLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.17. The average equity rating for LYLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loyalty Ventures Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

LYLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.60. With this latest performance, LYLT shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1022, while it was recorded at 2.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9595 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loyalty Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 58.00% of LYLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYLT stocks are: REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,979,885, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.51% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,468,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 million in LYLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.88 million in LYLT stock with ownership of nearly -54.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:LYLT] by around 2,809,435 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 9,033,187 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 2,211,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,054,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYLT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,396,372 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,090,307 shares during the same period.