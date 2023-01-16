Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] Is Currently -1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ: KRNT] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -1.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.74. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Kornit Digital to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Kornit Digital’s Global Head of Investor Relations, Andrew G. Backman, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, January 10th and Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative directly to schedule a meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 518855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kornit Digital Ltd. stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.95%.

The market cap for KRNT stock reached $1.35 billion, with 49.83 million shares outstanding and 49.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.27K shares, KRNT reached a trading volume of 518855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRNT shares is $36.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $54 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Kornit Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on KRNT stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KRNT shares from 125 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kornit Digital Ltd. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84.

How has KRNT stock performed recently?

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.36. With this latest performance, KRNT shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 26.02 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kornit Digital Ltd. go to -2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]

There are presently around $1,263 million, or 98.80% of KRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRNT stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 5,600,400, which is approximately 11.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 4,212,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.65 million in KRNT stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.18 million in KRNT stock with ownership of nearly 11.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kornit Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ:KRNT] by around 10,411,449 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,679,766 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 27,146,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,237,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRNT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,266,681 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,136,139 shares during the same period.