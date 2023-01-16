KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: MKSI] gained 1.36% or 1.35 points to close at $100.72 with a heavy trading volume of 517717 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that MKS Instruments to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.mks.com/ and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.

It opened the trading session at $98.25, the shares rose to $100.85 and dropped to $98.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MKSI points out that the company has recorded -1.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 830.15K shares, MKSI reached to a volume of 517717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKSI shares is $108.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for MKS Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for MKS Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MKSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MKS Instruments Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKSI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for MKSI stock

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, MKSI shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.42, while it was recorded at 99.22 for the last single week of trading, and 100.12 for the last 200 days.

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MKS Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKS Instruments Inc. go to -10.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]

There are presently around $5,818 million, or 91.90% of MKSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,129,843, which is approximately 16.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,399,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.86 million in MKSI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $537.17 million in MKSI stock with ownership of nearly 9.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MKS Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:MKSI] by around 5,108,453 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 10,344,009 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 42,313,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,766,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKSI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,432 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,656 shares during the same period.