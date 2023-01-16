Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] is -9.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.03 at the close of the session, down -1.01%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock is now -9.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITCI Stock saw the intraday high of $48.95 and lowest of $47.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.00, which means current price is +3.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 632.58K shares, ITCI reached a trading volume of 541578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57.

How has ITCI stock performed recently?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, ITCI shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.56, while it was recorded at 48.77 for the last single week of trading, and 52.94 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]

There are presently around $3,971 million, or 94.50% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,269,997, which is approximately -0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,116,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.81 million in ITCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $341.11 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 8,710,536 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 6,743,101 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 67,222,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,675,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,761,691 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,210 shares during the same period.