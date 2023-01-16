Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $233.24. The company report on January 11, 2023 that ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:ITW Q4 2022 Earnings Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 701768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.70%.

The market cap for ITW stock reached $71.36 billion, with 308.80 million shares outstanding and 306.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ITW reached a trading volume of 701768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $212.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on ITW stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ITW shares from 243 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 157.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ITW stock performed recently?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.94, while it was recorded at 230.14 for the last single week of trading, and 204.55 for the last 200 days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.05 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

There are presently around $57,750 million, or 82.60% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,352,224, which is approximately 2.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,609,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in ITW stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $4.91 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 637 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 7,652,808 shares. Additionally, 585 investors decreased positions by around 6,770,712 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 233,176,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,599,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 998,035 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,080,184 shares during the same period.