IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] Revenue clocked in at $49.90 million, up 3.03% YTD: What’s Next?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDYA] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.72 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that IDEAYA Announces IND Clearance by U.S. FDA enabling Phase 1 Initiation for First-in-Class PARG Development Candidate IDE161.

– Targeting to initiate dosing of Phase 1 clinical trial in Q1 2023 to evaluate IDE161 in patients having tumors with HRD, including BRCA1/2-mutant breast and ovarian cancer.

– Starting dose of IDE161 in the Phase 1 dose escalation is one-half of the projected human efficacious dose, based on preclinical studies.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock is now 3.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDYA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.8698 and lowest of $17.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.14, which means current price is +13.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 435.28K shares, IDYA reached a trading volume of 547778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDYA shares is $25.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on IDYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

How has IDYA stock performed recently?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, IDYA shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 17.79 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]

There are presently around $837 million, or 94.00% of IDYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDYA stocks are: LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,135,000, which is approximately 10.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.84% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,715,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.55 million in IDYA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $61.68 million in IDYA stock with ownership of nearly 17.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDYA] by around 12,476,798 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,196,410 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,047,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,721,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDYA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,977,426 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,764,243 shares during the same period.