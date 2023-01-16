Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] Revenue clocked in at $3.68 billion, up 15.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.18%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that LPGA Tour Winners Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and More Playing in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Thirty of the LPGA Tour’s best to compete for the $1.5 million purse.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces the confirmed Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) players participating in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. The tournament brings together LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons to play alongside approximately 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music in one of golf’s most unique events.

Over the last 12 months, HGV stock dropped by -15.73%. The one-year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.56. The average equity rating for HGV stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.08 billion, with 120.00 million shares outstanding and 114.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 794.55K shares, HGV stock reached a trading volume of 532823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $62, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89.

HGV Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.13, while it was recorded at 43.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

HGV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 26.06%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,032 million, or 99.80% of HGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 30,295,825, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,053,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.48 million in HGV stocks shares; and CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $343.94 million in HGV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV] by around 4,440,777 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 7,318,489 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 101,294,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,053,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,559 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 797,390 shares during the same period.