HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] Is Currently 2.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $59.87 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that HealthEquity Announces Record HSA Sales Outlook, Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Estimated HSAs are expected to be approximately 8 million by January 31, 2023, up from 7.2 million a year earlier.

HealthEquity Inc. represents 84.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.94 billion with the latest information. HQY stock price has been found in the range of $58.28 to $60.585.

If compared to the average trading volume of 847.05K shares, HQY reached a trading volume of 734325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $82.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for HealthEquity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on HQY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for HQY stock

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, HQY shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.63, while it was recorded at 58.08 for the last single week of trading, and 64.62 for the last 200 days.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.36 and a Gross Margin at +45.06. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52.

HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 27.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]

There are presently around $5,119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,690,500, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,173,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.37 million in HQY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $342.82 million in HQY stock with ownership of nearly -13.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HealthEquity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY] by around 6,651,262 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 5,298,657 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 73,555,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,505,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HQY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,404 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,307 shares during the same period.