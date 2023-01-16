Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] gain 1.82% so far this year. What now?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $29.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Uber and Grocery Outlet Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Nationally.

National expansion includes 386 Grocery Outlet locations across seven states.

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ GS: GO) announced the expansion of their partnership, extending on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery across the country.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. represents 97.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. GO stock price has been found in the range of $29.24 to $29.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GO reached a trading volume of 516348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $38.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $43, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on GO stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GO shares from 29 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 64.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GO stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, GO shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.13, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 35.86 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 13.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

There are presently around $2,838 million, or 99.90% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,774,236, which is approximately -0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,651,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.12 million in GO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $221.15 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 11,650,753 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 11,492,570 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 72,357,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,500,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,355,206 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,919 shares during the same period.