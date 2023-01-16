Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] moved up 1.16: Why It’s Important

Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX: GORO] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $1.75. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Gold Resource Corporation Announces Ownership Interest in Green Light Metals Inc. Upon Promissory Note Conversion Into Common Shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announces that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Aquila Resources USA Inc. (“Aquila USA”) has received 12,250,000 common shares of Green Light Metals Inc. (“Green Light”). The shares were issued upon the conversion at maturity of a non-interest bearing promissory note of Green Light in the principal amount of C$4.9 million (the “Green Light Note”) dated October 4, 2021, as amended. The shares were issued on December 28, 2022 at a conversion price of C$0.40 per share, and represent approximately 28.51% of the issued and outstanding shares of Green Light.

The Green Light Note was issued to Aquila USA in partial consideration for the C$7.0 million sale by Aquila USA to Green Light of a 100% interest in Aquila USA’s Bend and Reef exploration assets located in the State of Wisconsin, which was completed on October 4, 2021. At the time of such sale, the parent company of Aquila USA was Aquila Resources Inc. (“Aquila”), which was subsequently acquired by the Company on December 10, 2021 pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.73 percent and weekly performance of 4.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 614.57K shares, GORO reached to a volume of 515385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GORO shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GORO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GORO stock. On May 09, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Resource Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

GORO stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, GORO shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6204, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7603 for the last 200 days.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Gold Resource Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

Gold Resource Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 30.30% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 4,356,298, which is approximately -2.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,013,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.98 million in GORO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.37 million in GORO stock with ownership of nearly 11.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Resource Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX:GORO] by around 2,754,187 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,943,997 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,556,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,254,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GORO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,702,643 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 883,115 shares during the same period.