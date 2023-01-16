For Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], Analyst sees a rise to $10.75. What next?

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.812, while the highest price level was $0.9998. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Viveve Announces Completion of Pivotal US PURSUIT Trial for Female Stress Urinary Incontinence with Final 12-month Follow-up Visits Concluded.

Topline results of the 12-month primary efficacy endpoint anticipated in January 2023.

Positive results may support a de novo marketing application for a new U.S. indication for treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 102.38 percent and weekly performance of 30.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 124.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.32K shares, VIVE reached to a volume of 742522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVE shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

VIVE stock trade performance evaluation

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.34. With this latest performance, VIVE shares gained by 124.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4923, while it was recorded at 0.7457 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7045 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.40 and a Gross Margin at -7.83. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -199.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.55.

Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 3,400 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 73,766 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 482,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,446 shares during the same period.