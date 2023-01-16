For Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Verra Mobility Appoints Jon Keyser as Chief Legal Officer.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Jon Keyser as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective December 19, 2022.

Mr. Keyser joins Verra Mobility from Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), where he served as Vice President and General Counsel for Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technology (PMT) business division. Honeywell PMT is a $10 billion annual revenue science, technology and ESG-oriented business that develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials, hardware, chemicals, services and industrial software.

Over the last 12 months, VRRM stock dropped by -4.65%. The one-year Verra Mobility Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.38. The average equity rating for VRRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 151.43 million shares outstanding and 148.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, VRRM stock reached a trading volume of 721065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VRRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

VRRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.45, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verra Mobility Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VRRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 38.76%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,381 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,679,035, which is approximately 5.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,258,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.81 million in VRRM stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $151.31 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 11,222,144 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,812,594 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 141,640,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,675,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,629,212 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,649,654 shares during the same period.