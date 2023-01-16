For Synopsys Inc. [SNPS], Analyst sees a rise to $410. What next?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $332.97. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Synopsys to Present at Needham Growth Conference.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentation for the investment community.

Needham Growth Conference Thursday, January 12 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ETAart de Geus, Synopsys chairman and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 550741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synopsys Inc. stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for SNPS stock reached $50.77 billion, with 152.76 million shares outstanding and 151.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 887.96K shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 550741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $412.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $420, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SNPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 9.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SNPS stock performed recently?

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, SNPS shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.69, while it was recorded at 330.80 for the last single week of trading, and 318.44 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.53 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.84.

Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 16.89%.

Insider trade positions for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

There are presently around $43,357 million, or 92.70% of SNPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,442,893, which is approximately -11.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,208,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 billion in SNPS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.3 billion in SNPS stock with ownership of nearly -37.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synopsys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS] by around 12,262,271 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 11,904,341 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 106,046,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,212,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPS stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,753,887 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 498,911 shares during the same period.