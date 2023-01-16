For HubSpot Inc. [HUBS], Analyst sees a rise to $400. What next?

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE: HUBS] surged by $8.91 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $317.69 during the day while it closed the day at $315.70. The company report on November 29, 2022 that HubSpot to Present at the Raymond James Technology Conference.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Kate Bueker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company’s VP of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the Raymond James Technology Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

HubSpot Inc. stock has also gained 16.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUBS stock has inclined by 18.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.34% and gained 9.19% year-on date.

The market cap for HUBS stock reached $14.90 billion, with 48.07 million shares outstanding and 46.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 747.44K shares, HUBS reached a trading volume of 515070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $370.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for HubSpot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on HUBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc. is set at 15.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 63.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

HUBS stock trade performance evaluation

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.01. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.71, while it was recorded at 299.92 for the last single week of trading, and 322.21 for the last 200 days.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.04 and a Gross Margin at +80.10. HubSpot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75.

HubSpot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc. go to 39.00%.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,037 million, or 93.80% of HUBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,196,978, which is approximately -1.371% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,305,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in HUBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $974.38 million in HUBS stock with ownership of nearly -19.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HubSpot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in HubSpot Inc. [NYSE:HUBS] by around 5,529,928 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 4,774,271 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 34,158,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,462,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,462 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 580,490 shares during the same period.