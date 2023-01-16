For Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.67%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Hostess Brands to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16, 2022.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) today announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer will host a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 11:00 a.m. EDT on November 16, 2022. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.hostessbrands.com/news/events.

Over the last 12 months, TWNK stock rose by 14.42%. The one-year Hostess Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74. The average equity rating for TWNK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.02 billion, with 136.44 million shares outstanding and 133.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TWNK stock reached a trading volume of 747464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $29.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on TWNK stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWNK shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TWNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, TWNK shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hostess Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TWNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 10.39%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,260 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,337,664, which is approximately -2.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,997,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.83 million in TWNK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $207.24 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly 2.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 8,178,824 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 9,599,954 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 124,378,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,157,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,186 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,915,756 shares during the same period.