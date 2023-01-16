For Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] loss -1.44% or -0.03 points to close at $2.06 with a heavy trading volume of 521171 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Chimerix to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $2.09, the shares rose to $2.13 and dropped to $2.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMRX points out that the company has recorded -4.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CMRX reached to a volume of 521171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $18, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for CMRX stock

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4573.52 and a Gross Margin at +76.35. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8753.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -187.02.

Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $103 million, or 62.30% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,625,000, which is approximately -6.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,764,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.87 million in CMRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.25 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 16.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 13,454,779 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 14,229,999 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,545,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,229,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,524,769 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,356,787 shares during the same period.