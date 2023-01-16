For Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRO] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $52.67 during the day while it closed the day at $50.24. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Akero Therapeutics Appoints Patrick Lamy as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy.

“Akero is thrilled to welcome Patrick to the team, especially following last year’s HARMONY study results, which further demonstrate EFX’s potential to treat NASH holistically and reverse fibrosis rapidly,” said Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Akero. “Patrick’s extensive experience in liver disease, and commercial strategy and execution, will be invaluable as we continue to progress EFX through clinical development and work to transform the lives of people living with NASH.”.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 12.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKRO stock has inclined by 25.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 355.07% and lost -8.32% year-on date.

The market cap for AKRO stock reached $2.32 billion, with 46.76 million shares outstanding and 41.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 775.39K shares, AKRO reached a trading volume of 729743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AKRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

AKRO stock trade performance evaluation

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, AKRO shares gained by 12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 355.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.69, while it was recorded at 47.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.86 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. go to -14.60%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,347 million, or 97.76% of AKRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: SKORPIOS TRUST with ownership of 4,907,829, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 4,275,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.8 million in AKRO stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $158.87 million in AKRO stock with ownership of nearly 20.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akero Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRO] by around 17,624,675 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,685,767 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,405,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,715,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKRO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,697,651 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,638,696 shares during the same period.