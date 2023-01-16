Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.49%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Holiday Sales Results for Quarter-To-Date Through January 7, 2023.

Expects Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results Near High End of Previously Provided Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, FIVE stock rose by 5.58%. The one-year Five Below Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.45. The average equity rating for FIVE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.46 billion, with 55.51 million shares outstanding and 54.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.55K shares, FIVE stock reached a trading volume of 726258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $197.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIVE stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIVE shares from 175 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

FIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, FIVE shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.93, while it was recorded at 189.46 for the last single week of trading, and 145.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Below Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.20. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FIVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 12.16%.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,421 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,219,401, which is approximately 2.243% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,905,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $933.72 million in FIVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $879.99 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 7,795,641 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 6,522,868 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 45,682,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,000,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,301 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,746 shares during the same period.