First Foundation Inc. [FFWM] Stock trading around $15.16 per share: What’s Next?

First Foundation Inc. [NASDAQ: FFWM] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -0.72 loss after which it closed the day' session at $15.16.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26.

At 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on that same day, President and Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh of First Foundation will host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance and provide an update on recent activities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 525538 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Foundation Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for FFWM stock reached $860.94 million, with 56.39 million shares outstanding and 50.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 395.57K shares, FFWM reached a trading volume of 525538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Foundation Inc. [FFWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFWM shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for First Foundation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for First Foundation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on FFWM stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FFWM shares from 11 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Foundation Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFWM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64.

How has FFWM stock performed recently?

First Foundation Inc. [FFWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, FFWM shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for First Foundation Inc. [FFWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

First Foundation Inc. [FFWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Foundation Inc. [FFWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.60. First Foundation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

Earnings analysis for First Foundation Inc. [FFWM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Foundation Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Foundation Inc. [FFWM]

There are presently around $590 million, or 69.80% of FFWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFWM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,005,376, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,267,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.69 million in FFWM stocks shares; and GMT CAPITAL CORP, currently with $51.07 million in FFWM stock with ownership of nearly 9.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Foundation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in First Foundation Inc. [NASDAQ:FFWM] by around 2,646,338 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,364,647 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,879,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,890,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFWM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,668 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,221 shares during the same period.