Edgio Inc. [EGIO] is 30.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edgio Inc. [NASDAQ: EGIO] gained 4.26% or 0.06 points to close at $1.47 with a heavy trading volume of 709401 shares. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:.

16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings and a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $1.40, the shares rose to $1.47 and dropped to $1.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGIO points out that the company has recorded -29.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -86.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, EGIO reached to a volume of 709401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edgio Inc. [EGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGIO shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Edgio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $5.75 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Edgio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgio Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for EGIO stock

Edgio Inc. [EGIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, EGIO shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Edgio Inc. [EGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4179, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7797 for the last 200 days.

Edgio Inc. [EGIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgio Inc. [EGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.45. Edgio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.52.

Edgio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Edgio Inc. [EGIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgio Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edgio Inc. [EGIO]

There are presently around $115 million, or 72.90% of EGIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,227,870, which is approximately -4.609% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,185,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.5 million in EGIO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $11.23 million in EGIO stock with ownership of nearly 10.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Edgio Inc. [NASDAQ:EGIO] by around 9,753,515 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 14,862,863 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 53,651,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,268,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGIO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,060 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,256,435 shares during the same period.