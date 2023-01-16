dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS] gain 0.30% so far this year. What now?

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [NYSE: DMYS] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.08 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Rainwater Tech – Innovator in Rainfall Generation Technology – to Become Publicly Traded through a Business Combination with dMY VI.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (“Rainwater Tech”) has entered into a business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (“dMY VI”); once the business combination is completed, dMY VI is changing its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange to the ticker symbol “RANY.”.

Rainwater Tech’s vision is to develop, invent, improve, manufacture, commercialize and operate technologies that enhance rainfall and elevate water reserves in the areas where it is needed most.

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI stock is now 0.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DMYS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.09 and lowest of $10.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.09, which means current price is +0.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.31K shares, DMYS reached a trading volume of 705310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DMYS stock performed recently?

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, DMYS shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.53 for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [DMYS]

11 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. VI [NYSE:DMYS] by around 2,383,514 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,974,229 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 15,178,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,536,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,095,407 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,853 shares during the same period.