Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Revenue clocked in at $283.10 million, down -6.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.66 during the day while it closed the day at $3.65. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v G. P. Zafirakis With Solebay.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The “G. P. Zafirakis” is a 179,492 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

Diana Shipping Inc. stock has also loss -3.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DSX stock has declined by -11.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.31% and lost -6.41% year-on date.

The market cap for DSX stock reached $346.39 million, with 78.39 million shares outstanding and 74.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.22K shares, DSX reached a trading volume of 700801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22.

DSX stock trade performance evaluation

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.30 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 13.60% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 3,401,358, which is approximately -20.904% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,673,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 million in DSX stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $3.41 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 876,391 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,481,646 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,150,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,508,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,811 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143,444 shares during the same period.