Dana Incorporated [DAN] Stock trading around $17.50 per share: What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.52%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Dana Secures Capacity for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors through Long-term Supply Agreement with Semikron Danfoss.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Semikron Danfoss, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power modules, to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.

“As we continue to grow our strong backlog of electrified programs, we will remain at the forefront of inverter technologies that are critical to managing the energy used in the vehicle,” said Christophe Dominiak, Dana chief technology officer. “This multi-year supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss gives us a strategic advantage by ensuring we have access to silicon-carbide semiconductors, as we expand the use of this technology to deliver innovative, efficient, and powerful solutions for our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, DAN stock dropped by -27.54%. The one-year Dana Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.06. The average equity rating for DAN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.51 billion, with 143.40 million shares outstanding and 142.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, DAN stock reached a trading volume of 717973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on DAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

DAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 17.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dana Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +9.11. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63.

Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 13.17%.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,376 million, or 98.70% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,577,232, which is approximately -5.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 14,286,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.01 million in DAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $230.89 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 7,128,802 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 8,970,427 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 119,654,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,753,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,161,816 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,817 shares during the same period.