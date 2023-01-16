Costamare Inc. [CMRE] gain 5.50% so far this year. What now?

Costamare Inc. [NYSE: CMRE] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock.

The Company has also declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend for the common stock is payable on February 7, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2023.

A sum of 753453 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 635.94K shares. Costamare Inc. shares reached a high of $10.03 and dropped to a low of $9.55 until finishing in the latest session at $9.79.

The one-year CMRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.38. The average equity rating for CMRE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Costamare Inc. [CMRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRE shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Costamare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Costamare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $6.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CMRE stock. On July 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CMRE shares from 6.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costamare Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMRE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CMRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Costamare Inc. [CMRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, CMRE shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Costamare Inc. [CMRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costamare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costamare Inc. [CMRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.82 and a Gross Margin at +55.68. Costamare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.73.

Costamare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Costamare Inc. [CMRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $277 million, or 22.60% of CMRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 7,211,083, which is approximately 5.891% of the company’s market cap and around 77.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,632,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.77 million in CMRE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25.05 million in CMRE stock with ownership of nearly 7.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costamare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Costamare Inc. [NYSE:CMRE] by around 2,451,485 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,327,407 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,500,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,279,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,209 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,057 shares during the same period.