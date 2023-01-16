Conn’s Inc. [CONN] is 47.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ: CONN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.12 with a heavy trading volume of 538117 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that First Solar Set to Join S&P 500; Fortune Brands Innovations to Join S&P MidCap 400; MasterBrand to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (NASD: FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) will replace Conn’s Inc. (NASD: CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19. Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space. Conn’s is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $9.93, the shares rose to $10.465 and dropped to $9.9201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CONN points out that the company has recorded 8.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 432.14K shares, CONN reached to a volume of 538117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conn’s Inc. [CONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Conn’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Conn’s Inc. stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CONN shares from 30 to 23.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conn’s Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CONN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for CONN stock

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, CONN shares gained by 49.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Conn’s Inc. [CONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conn’s Inc. [CONN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.78 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. Conn’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83.

Conn’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conn’s Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conn’s Inc. [CONN]

There are presently around $177 million, or 73.90% of CONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONN stocks are: STEPHENS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,230,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,051,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.89 million in CONN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $16.52 million in CONN stock with ownership of nearly 5.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ:CONN] by around 1,005,072 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,815 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,612,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,442,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 477,702 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,170 shares during the same period.