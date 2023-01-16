CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] gain 1.36% so far this year. What now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CNO] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.16. The company report on December 8, 2022 that CNO Financial Group Elevates Executive Leadership Roles, Names Jean Linnenbringer Chief Operations Officer and Mike Mead Chief Information Officer.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced it is elevating two key senior leaders to the company’s Executive Leadership Group: Jean Linnenbringer as chief operations officer and Mike Mead as chief information officer. Both appointments are effective January 1, 2023, and will report to Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer.

“Over the last several years, CNO has advanced our operations and technology capabilities to execute against our strategic growth priorities,” said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. “Jean and Mike are seasoned insurance executives who are already responsible for the day-to-day management of our operations and technology functions. They are both proven leaders who have demonstrated that they are ready to step into greater leadership roles.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 714352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for CNO stock reached $2.66 billion, with 114.35 million shares outstanding and 112.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 725.95K shares, CNO reached a trading volume of 714352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNO shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CNO Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CNO stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNO shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNO Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

How has CNO stock performed recently?

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, CNO shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.09. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO Financial Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]

There are presently around $2,578 million, or 99.60% of CNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,628,729, which is approximately -0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,422,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.87 million in CNO stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $159.01 million in CNO stock with ownership of nearly -0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CNO] by around 6,111,104 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 7,171,544 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 98,046,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,328,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,905 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,503,666 shares during the same period.