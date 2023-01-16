Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] Revenue clocked in at $389.80 million, up 8.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.75%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Will Rogers World Airport.

CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced launching its identity verification technology at Will Rogers World Airport (OKC), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Oklahoma City.

“With thousands of people expected to travel through OKC during the holidays, we’re especially excited to offer this new service to our passengers to help make the airport experience more predictable and less stressful,” said Oklahoma City Director of Airports Jeff Mulder. “OKC is continually working to elevate the passenger experience, and our partnership with CLEAR does just that.”.

Over the last 12 months, YOU stock rose by 15.07%. The one-year Clear Secure Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for YOU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.50 billion, with 150.12 million shares outstanding and 65.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 931.41K shares, YOU stock reached a trading volume of 743316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 49.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

YOU Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.55, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Secure Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.71 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.00.

Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,549 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 11,476,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,817,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.75 million in YOU stocks shares; and DELTA AIR LINES, INC., currently with $246.85 million in YOU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Secure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE:YOU] by around 24,801,638 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,249,445 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,420,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,471,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,369,444 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,091 shares during the same period.