Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] Revenue clocked in at $1.55 billion, up 15.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] slipped around -0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $132.98 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Chart Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com. Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session may request a conference call dial-in number by registering in advance using the following registration link.

Chart Industries Inc. stock is now 15.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTLS Stock saw the intraday high of $135.27 and lowest of $130.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 242.59, which means current price is +18.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GTLS reached a trading volume of 523661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $200.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $259 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $228 to $133, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on GTLS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GTLS shares from 248 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 790.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GTLS stock performed recently?

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, GTLS shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.13, while it was recorded at 128.89 for the last single week of trading, and 170.16 for the last 200 days.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 51.90%.

Insider trade positions for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]

There are presently around $5,610 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,083,870, which is approximately -4.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,417,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.4 million in GTLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $458.22 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 3,672,935 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 3,525,506 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 34,985,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,183,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 521,190 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 315,228 shares during the same period.