Canon Inc. [CAJ] Stock trading around $22.13 per share: What’s Next?

Canon Inc. [NYSE: CAJ] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.155 during the day while it closed the day at $22.13. The company report on January 3, 2023 that CANON INNOVATIONS PUSH THE BOUNDARIES OF STORYTELLING WITH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND IMMERSIVE MOVIE EXPERIENCE AT CES® 2023.

Canon U.S.A. has partnered with renowned filmmaker and director M. Night Shyamalan to give CES attendees the ability to step right into his upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin, using the company’s latest imaging innovations.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, pushed innovation to new heights in 2022. At CES 2023, the company will demonstrate how its technology is working to help dissolve limits between real and virtual worlds through a first-of-its-kind immersive movie experience that will place attendees inside of the story. With the launch of the theme ‘Limitless Is More,’ and Canon’s latest imaging innovations, CES attendees will be able to fully immerse themselves into M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Universal Pictures thriller, Knock at the Cabin (in theaters February 3). Canon will prove how its solutions can remove the limits humanity faces to create more meaningful communication, more powerful collaboration, more exciting perspectives, and more boundless imagination across four unique technologies.

Canon Inc. stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAJ stock has declined by -0.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.17% and gained 2.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CAJ stock reached $29.19 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.76K shares, CAJ reached a trading volume of 512867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canon Inc. [CAJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAJ shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAJ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Canon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Canon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canon Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

CAJ stock trade performance evaluation

Canon Inc. [CAJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CAJ shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Canon Inc. [CAJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

Canon Inc. [CAJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canon Inc. [CAJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Canon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for CAJ is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canon Inc. [CAJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, CAJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canon Inc. [CAJ] managed to generate an average of $1,166,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Canon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canon Inc. [CAJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canon Inc. go to 1.00%.

Canon Inc. [CAJ]: Insider Ownership positions

83 institutional holders increased their position in Canon Inc. [NYSE:CAJ] by around 2,797,126 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,650,812 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 10,822,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,270,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAJ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,757 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,668,962 shares during the same period.