BRP Group Inc. [BRP] moved up 1.80: Why It’s Important

BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BRP] gained 1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $31.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

– Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Grew 91% Year-Over-Year to $259.4 Million -.

– Third Quarter 2022 Organic Revenue Growth(1) of 28% -.

BRP Group Inc. represents 57.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.61 billion with the latest information. BRP stock price has been found in the range of $30.79 to $32.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 337.34K shares, BRP reached a trading volume of 547920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BRP Group Inc. [BRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRP shares is $32.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BRP Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BRP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRP Group Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for BRP stock

BRP Group Inc. [BRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.22. With this latest performance, BRP shares gained by 13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for BRP Group Inc. [BRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.78, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.89 for the last 200 days.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRP Group Inc. [BRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. BRP Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.39.

BRP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP Group Inc. go to 24.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BRP Group Inc. [BRP]

There are presently around $1,786 million, or 94.20% of BRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,394,672, which is approximately 1.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,352,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.4 million in BRP stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $167.1 million in BRP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BRP] by around 8,630,073 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,018,515 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 39,768,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,416,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,639,523 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 490,041 shares during the same period.