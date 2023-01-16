Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $52

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [NYSE: BEPC] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $30.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Brookfield Renewable To Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation represents 361.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.19 billion with the latest information. BEPC stock price has been found in the range of $30.00 to $31.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.59K shares, BEPC reached a trading volume of 550607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEPC shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $47 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Renewable Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21.

Trading performance analysis for BEPC stock

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, BEPC shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.53, while it was recorded at 29.58 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.49 and a Gross Margin at +31.69. Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]

There are presently around $3,615 million, or 75.50% of BEPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEPC stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 44,813,835, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,790,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.35 million in BEPC stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $146.98 million in BEPC stock with ownership of nearly 5.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation [NYSE:BEPC] by around 5,542,365 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,220 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 106,437,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,035,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEPC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,488 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 805,315 shares during the same period.